Fitchburg man sentenced for role in ‘wide-ranging’ fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine trafficking ring

BOSTON — A Fitchburg man has been sentenced to over 9 years in federal prison for his role in “a wide-ranging fentanyl, heroin, crack and cocaine trafficking conspiracy,” the acting U.S. Attorney said Wednesday.

Pedro Villot-Santiago, 33, was sentenced in federal court in Worcester on Oct. 30, Acting U.S. Attorney Josh Levy said in a statement. U.S. Senior District Court Judge Tim Hillman sentenced Villot-Santiago to 112 months in prison and four years of supervised release.

In March 2023, Villot-Santiago pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin, 400 grams or more of fentanyl, 280 grams or more of cocaine base, commonly known as crack cocaine, and 500 grams or more of cocaine, Levy said.

Authorities launched an investigation into a drug trafficking organization in the Fitchburg area in September 2018, after a fatal fentanyl overdose.

Beginning in July 2019, court authorized interceptions of wire and electronic communications between members of the drug trafficking organization and its suppliers revealed Villot-Santiago as a large-scale cocaine supplier.

During the investigation, authorities seized over 1.8 kilograms of a heroin and fentanyl mixture and over 50 grams of crack cocaine, as well as a stolen, loaded handgun, drug manufacturing equipment and over $376,000, Levy said.

Villot-Santiago was responsible for over 10 kilograms of cocaine. On the day of his arrest in July, Villot-Santiago was found possessing a stolen, loaded handgun, as well as over $252,000 in cash, Levy said.

Villot-Santiago is the 15th defendant to be sentenced in this case, Levy said. All 18 defendants have been convicted – either by guilty plea or jury conviction following trial.

The remaining convicted defendants are scheduled to be sentenced in November.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

