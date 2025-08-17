Fitchburg man arrested on firearm charges after incident in Boston

BOSTON — A Fitchburg man was arrested on firearm charges after an incident in Boston.

According to Boston police, on Saturday, around 9:27 p.m. officers responded to a call for a person with a gun in the area of 2565 Washington Street in Roxbury and provided a description of the suspect.

Upon arrival, officers were directed to the location and observed a male, identified as 29-year-old Frederic Dawhensky, of Fitchburg who matched the description.

Officers approached Dawhensky and instructed him to remove his right hand from his pocket. When he complied, officers observed a weighted object in his shorts.

A subsequent pat-frisk revealed a Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun inside the right pocket of his shorts.

The firearm was later determined to be unloaded, with a magazine containing nine rounds of ammunition.

Dawhensky is facing charges of carrying a firearm without a license and carrying ammunition without an FID card. He is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group