Fitchburg firefighters reunite with puppy they saved

FITCHBURG, Mass. — Firefighters in Fitchburg had the opportunity to meet with a puppy they helped save from a fire earlier this month.

Nikko and his owner, Sarah Rodriguez stopped by the fire station Thursday.

While there, Sarah and Nikko met with the members of the crew that saved Nikko from an October 18, Harvard Street fire.

While fighting that fire, crews found a dog unresponsive. They were able to remove Nikko from the fire and get him to EMS, who were able to resuscitate the dog.

“We are beyond happy that Nikko has since made a full recovery,” the department said in a facebook post, Thursday.

The Harvard Street fire displaced 7 people. All were uninjured, according to officials.

