First winter storm of the season arrives this week. Who will see snow and how much to expect

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
DEDHAM, Mass. — The season’s first winter storm is on the move, set to arrive Tuesday afternoon—but not before some messy weather hits on Sunday.

Rain moves in shortly after midday on Sunday. In higher elevations away from the coast, a brief burst of light snow is possible at the onset before temperatures rise into the upper 40s, changing any wintry mix to rain.

Across New England, expect pockets of difficult travel, with mostly rain locally and accumulating snow limited to northern areas. The system exits around midnight, paving the way for a quieter start to the workweek.

The more significant impacts arrive Tuesday night. The hills and interior sections of Massachusetts are most likely to pick up a plowable or shovelable snowfall, as colder temperatures support snow accumulation. Coastal and southern areas, however, will remain too warm for meaningful snow.

This will not be a blockbuster storm, and widespread six-inch totals are unlikely.

For the full forecast, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

