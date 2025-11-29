First winter storm of the season arrives this week. Who will see snow and how much to expect

DEDHAM, Mass. — The season’s first winter storm is on the move, set to arrive Tuesday afternoon—but not before some messy weather hits on Sunday.

Rain moves in shortly after midday on Sunday. In higher elevations away from the coast, a brief burst of light snow is possible at the onset before temperatures rise into the upper 40s, changing any wintry mix to rain.

Rain (and some elevation snow) will move through New England Sunday bringing some wet roads. We are watching another storm that will bring some travel issues Tuesday with snow and rain as well. pic.twitter.com/WvmVmNu3pQ — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) November 29, 2025

Across New England, expect pockets of difficult travel, with mostly rain locally and accumulating snow limited to northern areas. The system exits around midnight, paving the way for a quieter start to the workweek.

The more significant impacts arrive Tuesday night. The hills and interior sections of Massachusetts are most likely to pick up a plowable or shovelable snowfall, as colder temperatures support snow accumulation. Coastal and southern areas, however, will remain too warm for meaningful snow.

An early look at Tuesday's storm: there's a greater risk for plowable snow away from the coast in the higher elevations. While I can't rule out some snow along the coast, we will likely be dealing with a slushy mix of rain. pic.twitter.com/H30cAGJWo8 — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) November 29, 2025

This will not be a blockbuster storm, and widespread six-inch totals are unlikely.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

