First Responders extinguished a three-alarm brush fire in median of Route 128

At 6:11 P.M., Manchester Fire, Police, and Massachusetts State Police were dispatched to Route 128 for reports of a brush fire.

Initially, Manchester firefighters were working on clearing a brush fire in Wenham when they were ordered to redirect their attention to the brush fire on Route 128.

As time went on, more and more mutual aid was called in to assist with the fire, including crews from Wenham.

A total of 1,250 gallons of water were used to extinguish the fire on Route 128, which was closed for a brief time to make sure that fire crews had a safe area to work in.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

