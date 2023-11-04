First responders extinguish roaring car fire in Amesbury

AMESBURY, Mass — First responders were able to extinguish a roaring blaze after a car caught fire on a highway in Amesbury Friday.

Salisbury police officers received a call for an enflamed vehicle on Route 95 southbound, just north of exit 88B after 5:30 p.m.

Amesbury FD responded with Massachusetts State Police Troopers and extinguished the flames.

Massachusetts State police say no injuries were reported and the vehicle was towed from the scene once extinguished.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

