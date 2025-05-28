MALDEN, Mass. — The Malden Fire Department, alongside members of the Malden Police Department, are battling a residential fire.

According to Malden police’s social media, they are assisting fire crews with an active residential structure fire in the area of 211 Ferry Street.

The Malden Police Department is assisting the Malden Fire Department with an active residential structure fire in the area of 211 Ferry Street, Malden. Please avoid Ferry Street between Eastern Avenue and Cross Street, as well as lower Eastern Avenue and the surrounding… pic.twitter.com/Xqkjb5yN6m — Malden Police (@MaldenPolice) May 28, 2025

Police have asked the public to avoid Ferry Street between Eastern Avenue and Cross Street as crews work to extinguish the fire.

0 of 3 First responders battle residential fire in Malden (MALDEN POLICE DEPARTMENT) First responders battle residential fire in Malden (MALDEN POLICE DEPARTMENT) First responders battle residential fire in Malden (MALDEN POLICE DEPARTMENT)

At this time, it is unknown how the fire started or if there were any injuries.

Boston 25 will update this story once more information is provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group