First-of-its-kind dolphin rehabilitation center on Cape Cod treats, releases first patient

ORLEANS, Mass. — A first-of-its-kind short-term rehabilitation facility for dolphins has treated and released its first patient.

The Dolphin Rescue Center opened in Orleans in August 2023 and took in a dolphin who was found stranded and stuck in the surf on a beach in Brewster.

The International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) transported the at-risk dolphin to the rescue center to increase its chance of survival, and the dolphin was released back into the water after 24 hours at the center

“This is a major innovative step forward for our program that will advance and inform marine mammal rescue efforts globally,” said Brian Sharp, Director of IFAW’s marine mammal rescue team. “This facility fills a critical unmet need on the Cape where our team responds to an average of 70 live dolphins per year.”

“During its short stay at the center, the animal received around-the-clock care from IFAW’s team of veterinary experts, rescue staff, and volunteer responders who continuously monitored the animal, and reassessed its health based on diagnostics including serial blood work and ultrasound,” IFAW said in a release.

The dolphin was suffering from shock, seawater aspiration, and trauma from the stranding event, but responded well to supportive care and treatments the team provided, officials said

“For this dolphin, additional care was the only way for the animal to have a chance at survival,” said Dr. Sarah Sharp, IFAW’s animal rescue veterinarian.

It was released at Herring Cove in Cape Cod and fitted with a temporary satellite tag.

The Dolphin Rescue Center can be ready to provide care within 15 minutes of a stranding event and the rehabilitation area is 1800 sq ft and contains two 15-16 ft diameter treatment pools and accompanying filtration systems to accommodate stranded dolphins.

