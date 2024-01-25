First North Atlantic right whales of 2024 season spotted off Cape Cod

CAPE COD — Hark! Off the starboard bow! It’s the first right whale sighting of the 2024 season!

Researchers from the Center for Coastal Studies on Cape Cod spotted four to seven endangered North Atlantic right whales in Cape Cod Bay Tuesday.

The crew on The Shearwater observed the small pod swimming close to the surface for four hours. Two adult female whales, Aphrodite, and Archipelago were spotted feeding at the surface near Wood End Lighthouse. Both cows had calves last season.

“Weather permitting, the Center will conduct additional surveys by boat and plane over the coming days and weeks to continue to monitor the right whale population in Cape Cod Bay,” the Center for Coastal Studies says.

The Center’s aerial survey team also observed two right whales on Stellwagen Bank on January 12.

Once numerous, North Atlantic right whale populations were decimated during the commercial whaling era. They have been federally protected for decades.

Scientists say one reason the whales are now in decline has to do with warming oceans and climate change. The whales, which can weigh well over 100,000 pounds (45,359 kilograms), sustain themselves by eating tiny ocean organisms called copepods. They journey from calving grounds off Florida and Georgia to feeding grounds off New England and Canada every year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group