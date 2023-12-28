First Day hikes planned across Massachusetts

Several locations across the Bay State are planning to help you set out on the right path to begin 2024.

The tradition of beginning the New Year with a hike started at Blue Hills Reservation in 1992 and has spread across the Bay State and to all 49 other states.

Some of the hikes are guided and require registration. Some will even serve hot chocolate on the trail.

Guided hikes are planned for January 1 at the following locations :

Breakheart Reservation in Saugus, 10:00 a.m.

Halibut Point State Park in Rockport, 10:00 a.m.

Middlesex Falls Reservation in Stoneham, 10:00 a.m.

Walden State Pond Reservation in Concord, 12:00 p.m.

Waquoit Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve in Falmouth, 10:00 a.m.

Blue Hills Reservation in Milton, 12:00 p.m.

Blackstone River and Canal Heritage State Park in Uxbridge, 10:00 a.m.

Dunn State Park in Gardner, 10:00 a.m.

Willard Brook State Forest in Townsend, 10:00 a.m.

Wachusett Reservoir in West Bolyston, 11:00 a.m.

Great Falls Discovery Center in Turners Falls, 1:00 p.m.

Chester Blandford State Forest in Chester, 10:00 a.m

Mount Greylock State Reservation in Lanesborough, 10:00 a.m.

A full list of DCR trail maps can be found on their website.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group