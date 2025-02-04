One injured after overnight blaze in Hardwick

HARDWICK, Mass. — Firefighters from multiple towns battled an overnight fire in Hardwick.
Just after midnight on Monday, the Oakham Fire Department was dispatched to assist with a multi-alarm fire.
Upon arrival, crews found that the fire had quickly spread throughout the home. Firefighters faced challenges with a limited water supply, prompting additional support from units in Oakham and Rutland.
Oakham’s firefighters cleared the scene around 4:30 a.m., while Hardwick crews remained on-site to monitor hotspots.
According to the State Fire Marshal, one person was injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
