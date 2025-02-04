Local

One injured after overnight blaze in Hardwick

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
Firefighters from several towns battle overnight fire in Hardwich Firefighters from several towns battle overnight fire in Hardwich
By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

HARDWICK, Mass. — Firefighters from multiple towns battled an overnight fire in Hardwick.

Just after midnight on Monday, the Oakham Fire Department was dispatched to assist with a multi-alarm fire.

Upon arrival, crews found that the fire had quickly spread throughout the home. Firefighters faced challenges with a limited water supply, prompting additional support from units in Oakham and Rutland.

Oakham’s firefighters cleared the scene around 4:30 a.m., while Hardwick crews remained on-site to monitor hotspots.

According to the State Fire Marshal, one person was injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read