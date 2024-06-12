Local

Firefighters rescue residents, pets after blaze spreads to 3 triple-decker homes in Boston

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff and Ryan Breslin, Boston 25 News
BOSTON — Dozens of people were displaced after a four-alarm fire broke out in a tightly-packed Boston neighborhood, damaging three triple-decker homes on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Firefighters responding to a report of a blaze in the area of 7 Carson Street in Dorchester around 5 a.m. found a heavy fire burning in the rear that had spread two adjacent buildings on both sides, according to the Boston Fire Department.

“It got out of control fast,” Boston Fire Commissioner Paul Burke said. “Thee buildings going, it’s quite an event.”

The flames were knocked down shortly before 6:30 a.m., but 33 people were displaced, Burke added.

Narrow walkways between the buildings made access difficult from the front of the buildings and multiple power lines in the area made it hard to use aerial ladders, the fire department said.

“An aggressive interior and exterior attack helped companies to quickly contain the fire and stop the spread to more buildings,” Boston fire wrote in a post on X.

Two elderly residents were rescued during the response and officials noted that every person and pet in the buildings were accounted for.

One firefighter was hurt but the extent of their injuries wasn’t clear, according to Burke. There were no other injuries reported.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

