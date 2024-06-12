Firefighters rescue residents, pets after blaze spreads to 3 triple-decker homes in Boston

BOSTON — Dozens of people were displaced after a four-alarm fire broke out in a tightly-packed Boston neighborhood, damaging three triple-decker homes on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Firefighters responding to a report of a blaze in the area of 7 Carson Street in Dorchester around 5 a.m. found a heavy fire burning in the rear that had spread two adjacent buildings on both sides, according to the Boston Fire Department.

“It got out of control fast,” Boston Fire Commissioner Paul Burke said. “Thee buildings going, it’s quite an event.”

The flames were knocked down shortly before 6:30 a.m., but 33 people were displaced, Burke added.

Narrow walkways between the buildings made access difficult from the front of the buildings and multiple power lines in the area made it hard to use aerial ladders, the fire department said.

“An aggressive interior and exterior attack helped companies to quickly contain the fire and stop the spread to more buildings,” Boston fire wrote in a post on X.

Two elderly residents were rescued during the response and officials noted that every person and pet in the buildings were accounted for.

One firefighter was hurt but the extent of their injuries wasn’t clear, according to Burke. There were no other injuries reported.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Thousands of feet of hose to make up as Ladder 18 put away the 40 foot ground ladder 1 of many used to battle the fire. pic.twitter.com/RVQD7bx6ps — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 12, 2024

This is video from the back porch of one of the people who lives two doors down from where the fire originated on Carson Street in Dorchester. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/557a6pAcyb — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) June 12, 2024

Fire is knocked down on Carson St. 4th & 3rd alarm companies are making up. BFD-FIU is on scene. 33 people are displaced, Ladder7 rescued 2 elderly from a 3rd floor unit. All residents & pets are accounted for. pic.twitter.com/Z1mACuAq7U — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 12, 2024

An aggressive interior and exterior attack helped companies to quickly contain the fire and stop the spread to more buildings. pic.twitter.com/wxZSfnbmTy — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 12, 2024

Narrow walkways between the triple deckers of Dorchester are making access difficult from front of buildings.Multiple power lines across front made it hard to use aerial ladders. Ground ladders had to be used Several people & pets have been rescued. pic.twitter.com/Y8kMKmdeYu — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 12, 2024

At approximately 5:00 this morning heavy fire in the rear of and occupied 3 family in 7 Carson st.Dorchester. The fire has spread to adjacent buildings on both sides a 4th alarm has been ordered. pic.twitter.com/Jqc4unDbNV — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 12, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

