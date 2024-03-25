Local

Firefighters rescue person trapped in Cambridge elevator

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff

Cambridge elevator rescue (Cambridge Fire Department)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Crews rescued a person who became trapped in a stalled elevator in Cambridge on Monday afternoon.

According to fire officials, the occupant of the elevator had to be pulled out of the roof hatch.

The lone occupant was uninjured during the rescue.

It was unclear how long they had been trapped.

No further information was immediately available.

