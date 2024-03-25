Firefighters rescue person trapped in Cambridge elevator

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Crews rescued a person who became trapped in a stalled elevator in Cambridge on Monday afternoon.

According to fire officials, the occupant of the elevator had to be pulled out of the roof hatch.

The lone occupant was uninjured during the rescue.

It was unclear how long they had been trapped.

No further information was immediately available.

Tech Rescue: Earlier this morning, Firefighters from Engine 6, Ladder 3, Rescue 1, Squad 2, & Division 1 safely extricated a trapped occupant via the roof hatch from a stalled elevator. The lone occupant was evaluated & reported no injury.

Group 4 on duty.@CambMA pic.twitter.com/ymfzEAf86e — Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) March 25, 2024

