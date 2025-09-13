Firefighters rescue man hit by train in Brighton

BOSTON — Firefighters rescued a man after being hit by a train in Brighton on Thursday morning.

Around 11:30 a.m., Boston Fire reported that crews found a man under a train at the Boston Landing commuter rail station

Crews were able to rescue the man in 10 minutes, who was suffering from severe injuries.

He was quickly rushed to the hospital; his condition is unknown.

A rider on the train expressed concern among passengers when the train came to a sudden stop.

“I see one of the conductors running down the hallway, and we heard that somebody had done something to stop the train,” one commuter said.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group