Firefighters extinguish fire at vacant Ludlow home

LUDLOW, Mass. — Firefighters in Ludlow were able to extinguish a fire that began in a vacant home on Tuesday night.

Several 911 calls reporting a structure fire at a residence at 464 Poole Street around 5:00 p.m.

Responding firefighters observed fire and smoke pouring out of the front of the home.

Police officers and firefighters arrived on the scene and managed to fully extinguish the fire.

The damage was contained to several rooms of the home.

The home was vacant at the time.

The fire is believed to be accidental and remains under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

