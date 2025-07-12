Local

Firefighters extinguish blaze at four-story home in Cambridge

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Everyone is safe after a fire broke out at a four-story multi-residence building in Cambridge.

According to Cambridge Fire, crews were called to a home at 1264 Cambridge St, around 3 a.m.

Upon arrival, heavy fire was visible from the rear porches of the building, which were accessed via Prospect St.

All residents of the building were safely evacuated, and no injuries were reported.

The fire was extinguished after a thorough search for any remaining occupants

The cause of the fire is is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

