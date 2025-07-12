Firefighters extinguish blaze at four-story home in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Everyone is safe after a fire broke out at a four-story multi-residence building in Cambridge.

According to Cambridge Fire, crews were called to a home at 1264 Cambridge St, around 3 a.m.

Upon arrival, heavy fire was visible from the rear porches of the building, which were accessed via Prospect St.

II) Two alarms, Box 2-29, 12 July 2025:

Arriving with heavy fire showing from the rear porches (accessed via Prospect St), 1st-due Engine 5 used the pre-connect deck gun to knock down the heavy, overlapping fire, while advancing a 2 1/2" attack line with Squad 3. pic.twitter.com/OTSuPnx0qY — Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) July 12, 2025

All residents of the building were safely evacuated, and no injuries were reported.

The fire was extinguished after a thorough search for any remaining occupants

The cause of the fire is is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group