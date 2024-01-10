Firefighters carry residents out of flooded apartments in Rhode Island

Firefighters braved stormy conditions and waded through flooded streets in order to rescue residents from their homes in Rhode Island Wednesday.

Video sent to Boston 25 News by WPRI TV captures firefighters entering several homes at Park Street apartments. Crews filled their arms with pets, children and belongings as they traversed water creeping up to nearby car’s headlights.

Adults even clambered on the crew’s backs to avoid the water.

According to WPRI, Mayor Joseph Polisena Jr. said 20 units were evacuated and residents are being brought to a shelter at Rainone’s Gym.

