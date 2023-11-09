Firefighters battling large blaze at apartment building in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Mass — Large flames could be seen erupting out of the upper floors of an apartment building in Cambridge Thursday afternoon.

Video sent to Boston 25 News captured the flames billowing out of the windows on the top floor of the red building on Gore Street. Smoke could be billowing out of the building and over the closely packed neighboring buildings.

The fire drew a large response from the Cambridge Fire Department.

Fire crews deployed a ladder to reach at least one of the upper floors.

16 people have been displaced from their homes, officials say. No reported injuries.

Flames shoot out roof of building on Gore Street in Cambridge

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group