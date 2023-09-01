Firefighters battling blaze injured when roof of New Bedford bar collapses

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — Two firefighters were hospitalized after the roof of a bar in New Bedford collapsed as a blaze tore through the building on Friday morning, officials said.

Crews responding to a report of a fire with people still inside 118-120 County Street around 6:30 a.m. made entry through windows of the burning building and determined that everyone had evacuated, according to the New Bedford Fire Department.

Firefighters battled heavy smoke and flames, ultimately backing out of the building when the roof partially collapsed.

Video from the scene showed firefighters high up on ladder trucks dousing the top of the brick structure with water as flames shot from the roof.

The firefighters who were hurt in the collapse were taken to St. Luke’s Hospital with minor injuries.

Officials said the mixed-used building houses Tony’s Bar and Cafe on the first floor and four residential units above.

There were no reported injuries to residents of the building.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

At 6:31 this morning calls were received for a reported fire at 118-120 County St with occupants in the building. On... Posted by New Bedford Fire Department on Friday, September 1, 2023

