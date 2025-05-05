Firefighters battle heavy smoke at a South Boston warehouse

BOSTON — Members of the Boston Fire Department battled flames earlier Sunday morning atop the roof of a warehouse in South Boston.
Around 10:30 a.m., crews were dispatched to 647 Summer Street for reports of a fire developing on the roof of a WB Mason warehouse.
Upon arrival, crews were met with heavy smoke with a developing fire, which prompted firefighters to issue a 2nd alarm.
Firefighters used aggressive interior and exterior measures to attack to stop the further spread of the fire.
Firefighters believe that the damages are estimated to be $1 million.
Some crews remain on scene to survey for hot spots.
No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2025 Cox Media Group