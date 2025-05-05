Firefighters battle heavy smoke at a South Boston warehouse

BOSTON — Members of the Boston Fire Department battled flames earlier Sunday morning atop the roof of a warehouse in South Boston.

Around 10:30 a.m., crews were dispatched to 647 Summer Street for reports of a fire developing on the roof of a WB Mason warehouse.

Upon arrival, crews were met with heavy smoke with a developing fire, which prompted firefighters to issue a 2nd alarm.

Firefighters used aggressive interior and exterior measures to attack to stop the further spread of the fire.

0 of 13 Firefighters battled flames and heavy smoke at a South Boston warehouse (Boston Fire Department) Firefighters battled flames and heavy smoke at a South Boston warehouse (Boston Fire Department) Firefighters battled flames and heavy smoke at a South Boston warehouse (Boston Fire Department) Firefighters battled flames and heavy smoke at a South Boston warehouse (Boston Fire Department) Firefighters battled flames and heavy smoke at a South Boston warehouse (Boston Fire Department) Firefighters battled flames and heavy smoke at a South Boston warehouse (Boston Fire Department) Firefighters battled flames and heavy smoke at a South Boston warehouse (Boston Fire Department) Firefighters battled flames and heavy smoke at a South Boston warehouse (Boston Fire Department) Firefighters battled flames and heavy smoke at a South Boston warehouse (Boston Fire Department) Firefighters battled flames and heavy smoke at a South Boston warehouse (Boston Fire Department) Firefighters battled flames and heavy smoke at a South Boston warehouse (Boston Fire Department)

Firefighters believe that the damages are estimated to be $1 million.

Some crews remain on scene to survey for hot spots.

No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group