Firefighter transported to the hospital following garage fire in Raynham

RAYNHAM, MASS. — A firefighter was transported to the hospital following a garage fire in Raynham.

According to Raynham Fire, on Saturday, May 17, around 1:22 p.m., Raynham Fire and Raynham Police responded to a 911 call reporting a fire at 20 Anthony Road.

Raynham Police Patrolman Michael Civale was the first emergency responder to arrive on the scene. He grabbed a fire extinguisher from his car and went to work trying to knock down flames originating from the attached garage section of the home.

Civale was later transported to Morton Hospital in a Bridgewater Fire Department ambulance with smoke inhalation and later released.

“We had an officer who bravely entered the garage and attempted to extinguish the fire with a fire extinguisher,” said Chief LaPlante. “He was transported to the hospital as a precautionary measure, but thankfully, he’s fine. I commend him for his brave actions.”

The three residents who live in the home were not displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group