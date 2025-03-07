Local

Firefighter, resident injured in blaze at triple-decker in Boston

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — Two people, including a firefighter, were injured in a blaze that ripped through a triple-decker in Boston early Friday morning.

Crews responding to a report of a fire at 59 Goodale Road in Mattapan after 4 a.m. found heavy flames on the front porches on the building, according to Boston Deputy Fire Chief Michael Doherty.

Doherty said firefighters quickly contained and extinguished the flames, but photos shared by the department showed heavy charring to porches on the first and second floors.

The firefighter and one injured resident were transported to a local hospital by Boston EMS, according to Doherty.

A total of 12 residents and two dogs were displaced by the fire. The Red Cross is assisting them.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read