Firefighter, resident injured in blaze at triple-decker in Boston

BOSTON — Two people, including a firefighter, were injured in a blaze that ripped through a triple-decker in Boston early Friday morning.

Crews responding to a report of a fire at 59 Goodale Road in Mattapan after 4 a.m. found heavy flames on the front porches on the building, according to Boston Deputy Fire Chief Michael Doherty.

Doherty said firefighters quickly contained and extinguished the flames, but photos shared by the department showed heavy charring to porches on the first and second floors.

At approx. 3:30 heavy fire on the 1st & 2nd floor porches of 59 Goodale Rd Mattapan. A 2nd alarm was immediately ordered.

The firefighter and one injured resident were transported to a local hospital by Boston EMS, according to Doherty.

A total of 12 residents and two dogs were displaced by the fire. The Red Cross is assisting them.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Deputy Fire Chief Michael Doherty briefs the media on the 2 alarm fire at 59 Goodale Road. The BFD-FIU is investigating the cause of the fire.

