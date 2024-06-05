Firefighter rescued from burning roof of Dorchester home

DORCHESTER — A firefighter was rescued from the roof of a burning home in Dorchester Wednesday afternoon.

Heavy smoke and fire began to billow from a multi-story home on Normandy Street around 2:45 p.m., the Boston Fire Department posted on social media. It was upgraded to a third-alarm.

The fire department says a mayday order was issued after a firefighter became temporarily trapped on the roof. The firefighter was able to escape using one of the fire trucks’ aerial ladders.

The fire department says the flames “roared” through the roof.

Boston 25 News has a news crew headed to the scene.

At approximately 2:45 heavy smoke and fire in an occupied 2 and 1/2 story building at 258 Normandy st. A second alarm has been the fire has burned through the roof pic.twitter.com/Jq1S9Q9ALu — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 5, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group