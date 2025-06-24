Firefighter injured following blaze at Framingham home

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — A firefighter was injured while battling an early morning fire at a home in Framingham.

According to officials, crews responded to a fire at 203 Bishop Drive around 3:45 a.m.

As crews were responding to the home, firefighters noticed heavy smoke in the area. Additional crews were called in and upon arrival, firefighters made an aggressive attack from he inside.

Framingham police also began knocking on doors to notify and evacuate nearby residents.

The fire was quickly extinguished, and one firefighter was taken to the hospital for heat exhaustion; he has since been released.

The condo where the fire occurred was under renovation at the time.

The cause of the fire was determined to be spontaneous combustion of oily rags and has been ruled accidental, according to Fire Chief Dutcher.

One resident in an adjoining unit was displaced.

“This was a great, quick stop by Group 4,” said Chief Dutcher. “Their coordinated response prevented further damage and ensured resident safety.”

Damage to the home is estimated at $70,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

