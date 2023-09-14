Fire pipe breaks, floods multiple streets in Fenway neighborhood

BOSTON — Water flooded the streets in Boston’s Fenway neighborhood just before a Red Sox game Thursday afternoon.

Boston Water and Sewer says a fire pipe that feeds the fire suppression system to the Target on Boylston Street broke and caused water to spray into the surrounding areas.

The break was reported on Kilmarnock Street and is impacting Brookline Avenue, Boylston Street, and Park Drive.

According to Boston police, motor vehicle, and pedestrian traffic will be impacted during the doubleheader Red Sox game against the New York Yankees at 1:35 p.m.

City officials say water disruptions will only be affected when water is shut off to repair the pipe, which they say should not take long.

The cause of the break is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

