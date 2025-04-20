Fire crews battle a large residential fire in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Mass. — Fire crews are on scene, battling a large residential fire at a Lawrence home.

Reports came in of a fire on 17 Kress Street.

Flames can currently be seen pouring out of the third floor of the home.

Video shows firefighters on truck ladders fighting the fire from above.

Mutual aid was called in from multiple companies to assist in extinguishing the flames.

