Fire at construction site above Boston’s South Station prompts large emergency response

BOSTON — A fire at a construction site above South Station in Boston on Tuesday morning prompted a large emergency response.

Video shared with Boston 25 News showed a thick plume of black smoke billowing into the air near the transportation hub.

The Boston Fire Department said firefighters were working to extinguish burning materials on an outside deck on the ninth floor of a building under construction at 700 Atlantic Avenue.

There were no reported injuries in the fire.

There is no impact on the Red Line, Silver Line, or Commuter Rail service, but the MBTA said bus routes 7 and 11 were being detoured.

The smoke was seen near South Station Tower, where a dislodged steel beam recently plummeted hundreds of feet.

Boston 25 has a crew headed to the scene to gather more information.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Companies working at a fire of construction materials on the outside deck of the 9th floor of a building under construction at 700 Atlantic Ave. No injuries to report. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. pic.twitter.com/5sBpElaJfY — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) April 9, 2024

There is a large @BostonFire presence at South Station due to a reported fire at a construction site above the Station. The situation is contained, and there is no impact to Red Line, Silver Line or @MBTA_CR service. Bus routes 7 + 11 are detoured. — MBTA (@MBTA) April 9, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group