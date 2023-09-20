Fights at Big E fair may be staged to become ‘TikTok famous’, police say

Two large fights at the Big E fair this year may have been staged in order to go viral on social media, West Springfield Police say.

“Information we have received indicate there may be fights staged and recorded, so young people can become ‘Tik-Tok famous,’ police said on Facebook. “We ask people using social media and the local media to be aware of this trend across the county.”

Fair security will be upped, especially on days where large crowds are expected.

In addition to extra patrols with Massachusetts State Police Troopers and members of Hampden County Sheriff’s Office, some police departments from western Massachusetts will lend their K9 teams.

“New England’s Greatest State Fair” is the fifth-largest fair in the nation and police say the immense size and scope of the festivities makes responding to issues difficult.

“It is important to remember that the Big E property is approximately 175 acres, with tens of thousands of people walking the property. Our officers respond on foot, in golf carts and sometimes in police cruisers. Our top priority is to respond to these calls safely and not endanger the guests walking on the property,” police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

