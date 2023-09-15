Ferry service to Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard impacted by Hurricane Lee

As Hurricane Lee moves northward in the Atlantic and closer to New England, some ferry service is already getting canceled.

There are still some ferries running this morning, but with the worst of the winds set to begin Friday evening---that will certainly impact ferry service. That’s why passengers were in a rush to get on the ferry early this morning.

“So we were slated to go out at 12:15 we’re now leaving at 6:10 am,” said Vincent Vella, who is going to a friend’s wedding on Nantucket for Saturday night.

“It’s planned for tomorrow and as far I can tell there were 85 mph winds predicted so we’ll see how it goes,” Vella added.

There are already several changes to ferry service.

Hy-Line Cruises has already canceled all service between Hyannis/Martha’s Vineyard and direct island service between the Vineyard and Nantucket for today and tomorrow. Hyannis/Nantucket service will run on a trip-by-trip basis today.

#ALERT All service between Hyannis/Martha's Vineyard and direct inter-island service between Martha's Vineyard/Nantucket has been canceled for Fri 9/15 & Sat 9/16.

Hyannis/Nantucket service will run on a trip by trip basis for Fri 9/15, with service interruptions anticipated. — Hy-Line Cruises (@hylinecruises) September 14, 2023

On the Steamship Authority, ferries to and from Nantucket might see service disruptions today, but both routes will see cancellations tomorrow. The length of service disruptions will depend on how quickly the storm moves through.

The Steamship Authority is waiving change and cancellation fees for Friday, Saturday and Sunday ahead of the storm.

Ferry service already impacted to Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, with some cancellations, as #HurricaneLee makes its way closer to New England. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/Vgtw8aojAM — Kelly Sullivan (@ksullivannews) September 15, 2023

