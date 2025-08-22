Ferries across Mass. canceled as Hurricane Erin churns choppy seas

BOSTON — Several ferry services in the Bay State will not brave the high surf on Friday as Hurricane Erin churns in the Atlantic.

The MBTA’s ferries to and from Lynn, Quincy, and Winthrop have all been cancelled, the transit service announced Friday.

Ferry Advisory: All trips on the Lynn, Quincy, and Winthrop Ferries have been cancelled today, August 22, due to severe weather offshore. — MBTA (@MBTA) August 22, 2025

The Steamship Authority and other ferry services say they are closely monitoring conditions but some ferries to Nantucket have already been canceled today.

Several trips that were initially supposed to go to Martha’s Vineyard’s Oak Bluffs will instead dock at Vineyard Haven, a short distance away.

Head to the Steamship Authority website for a full, up-to-date list.

Hy-Line Cruises to Nantucket between 6:00 a.m. and 7:40 a.m. have also been cancelled.

The storm will continue to bring the threat of dangerous rip currents and coastal flooding into the weekend from the Carolinas to New England even as forecasters predict it will gradually weaken. Despite being twice the size of an average hurricane, Erin so far has managed to thread the needle through the Atlantic between the East Coast and several island nations, limiting its destructiveness.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group