Fenway Park to show ‘Hocus Pocus’ for Halloween movie night

BOSTON — The Sanderson Sisters will make an appearance at Fenway Park this Halloween season.
Fenway Park will host a Halloween movie night on Friday, October 27, featuring the iconic Salem-based “Hocus Pocus” in partnership with Alamo Drafthouse for a celebration of the movie’s 30th anniversary.
In addition to the showing of the 1993 Halloween classic, families will be able to trick-or-treat around the ballpark. Fenway’s own monster, Wally, will also be on hand alongside balloon artists, face painters and a stilt walker.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 years old or younger. Children under 2 years old can get into the ballpark for free.
Trick or treating at Fenway will take place from 4:00-6:30 p.m. and is open to the public. Hocus Pocus will be shown on the centerfield video board at 7:00 p.m.
Grab the popcorn and the candy, it's spooky season! Join us for Movie Night at Fenway presented by @alamodrafthouse.— Fenway Park (@fenwaypark) October 17, 2023
Grab your tickets at https://t.co/gznwdZ6BBK pic.twitter.com/7rRt1f6DGa
All Hocus Pocus heads can enter the ballpark through Gate B.
Some of the cast of Hocus Pocus also recently announced they are coming to the Witch City for a Halloween party.
Omri Katz, who played Max, Vinessa Shaw, who played Allison, and Thora Birch, who played Dani, shared the news about their upcoming visit in a video posted to Salem’s Facebook page on Monday.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2023 Cox Media Group