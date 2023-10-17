Fenway Park to show ‘Hocus Pocus’ for Halloween movie night

BOSTON — The Sanderson Sisters will make an appearance at Fenway Park this Halloween season.

Fenway Park will host a Halloween movie night on Friday, October 27, featuring the iconic Salem-based “Hocus Pocus” in partnership with Alamo Drafthouse for a celebration of the movie’s 30th anniversary.

In addition to the showing of the 1993 Halloween classic, families will be able to trick-or-treat around the ballpark. Fenway’s own monster, Wally, will also be on hand alongside balloon artists, face painters and a stilt walker.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 years old or younger. Children under 2 years old can get into the ballpark for free.

Trick or treating at Fenway will take place from 4:00-6:30 p.m. and is open to the public. Hocus Pocus will be shown on the centerfield video board at 7:00 p.m.

All Hocus Pocus heads can enter the ballpark through Gate B.

Some of the cast of Hocus Pocus also recently announced they are coming to the Witch City for a Halloween party.

Omri Katz, who played Max, Vinessa Shaw, who played Allison, and Thora Birch, who played Dani, shared the news about their upcoming visit in a video posted to Salem’s Facebook page on Monday.

