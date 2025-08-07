Fenway concession workers rally for better contracts, negotiations ahead of Red Sox game

FENWAY PARK — Before the first pitch between the Red Sox and the Kansas City Royals, hundreds of concession workers rallied inside the concourse, continuing to call for fair contracts.

Around 5 pm, chants and cheers could be heard from inside Fenway Park.

“If we don’t get it, shut it down,” shouted hundreds of UNITE HERE Local 26 members on Wednesday.

The union said they wanted to get the attention of Aramark and the Red Sox. They told Boston 25 there is still no progress at the negotiating table between Aramark and the workers.

Two weeks ago, concession workers walked off the job during the Red Sox homestand against the Dodgers.

Armark brought in temporary workers while a picket line formed outside Fenway Park.

The union is calling for better wages and protection from automation services.

Ron Noel was one of the hundreds who walked out two weeks ago.

“A lot of fans come up to us and say ‘We support you, we support you,’” said Noel. “What they’re trying to do is stall us until the end of the season, so they don’t have to deal with us anymore.”

Noel said another strike is not off the table.

Concession workers went back to work after the rally inside Gate B on Wednesday night.

Aramark told Boston 25 on Wednesday, “We respect the right of our employees to demonstrate and look forward to continuing to bargain in good faith to reach an agreement that works for everyone.”

The Red Sox said they don’t have a seat at the negotiating table, but hope both sides come to a fair agreement soon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group