FEMA does walk through of Leominster damage one month after historic flooding

LEOMINSTER, Mass. — A month after flash flooding washed through parts of Leominster, FEMA is on the ground surveying the damage with state and local officials.

FEMA is assessing the damage to homes as well as public infrastructure, guided by state and local officials including Leominster Fire Department Chief Robert Sideleau and the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. The data from these assessments will ultimately be used to help determine whether a federal disaster declaration is issued.

Leominster Fire Department Chief Robert Sideleau, who’s helping FEMA assess the damage, says it’s “basically imperative” the city get federal aid. He says public funding needs from the flooding are in the tens of millions of dollars.

“The city spends so much money keeping up their infrastructure, to take this loss would be devastating,” he said, pointing to potential budget cuts to public services if federal assistance isn’t granted.

Beth Whigham, who watched FEMA crews walk through her neighborhood, spoke to Boston 25 News about the flash flooding that covered her street, flooding her basement.

Her husband and young daughter had to be evacuated from their home by boat because of flooding and electrical concerns. They couldn’t move back for days.

“We came back the next day and our basement was all flooded, we had no electricity,” she said. She hopes federal disaster aid is granted at the public level to the city and as well as individual assistance, so residents who were impacted can make themselves whole again.

FEMA will continue its site survey Friday.





This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

