FEMA denies additional relief assistance in Leominster

LEOMINSTER, Mass. — Leominster officials learned overnight that a request for additional aid to help the city recover from last year’s devastating flooding had been denied.

Leominster’s mayor called it devastating news that no funds will be made available for extensive repairs needed across the city after last year’s storms.

FEMA approving federal funding for individual assistance for two counties and hazard mitigation for the entire commonwealth but denied Governor Maura Healey’s appeal for public assistance for two counties.

“We reaffirm our original finding that the damage to the infrastructure from this event was not of such severity and magnitude as to warrant the designation of public assistance,” FEMA said in a statement.

In September 2023, nearly a foot of rain fell in just one night and caused more than $36 million dollars in damages, including to family homes and businesses.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 13 Leominster commuter rail

Leominster’s mayor, Daen Mazzarella, says more than 1,400 residents have reached out to FEMA for federal aid.

The federal aid also covers flood damage in Attleboro and north Attleboro which also saw extreme rain during the same storm.

Mazzarella told Boston 25 this means they may have to rely on other avenues for resources to rebuild.

“We don’t have the financial resource to take on these projects.”

Representatives from FEMA and the small business administration will be here all day at Leominster City Hall until 7:00 p. tonight to help individuals apply for disaster assistance.

FEMA reminds us that if someone stops at your door, they do not ask for money or fees and you’re encouraged to ask to see their federal IDs.

Residents can apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov, by downloading the FEMA app, or by calling the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362

FEMA officials say residents should have the following information ready:

A current phone number where you can be contacted.

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying.

Your Social Security number.

A general list of damage and losses.

Banking information if you choose direct deposit.

If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group