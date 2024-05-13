Feds: Man aimed ‘high-powered’ laser at Coast Guard helicopter landing at Boston hospital

BOSTON — A man was arrested Monday after federal investigators said he pointed a “high-powered” laser at a Coast Guard helicopter that was trying to land at a Boston hospital.

Philip Gagnon, 59, of Boston, was indicted on one count of aiming a laser pointer at a Coast Guard helicopter, according to Acting United States Attorney for Massachusetts Joshua S. Levy.

The indictment alleges that Gagnon knowingly aimed a high-powered green laser beam at Coast Guard helicopter 6039 from inside his apartment as four crew members descended toward the landing pad at Massachusetts General Hospital during a training mission on the evening of Sept. 21, 2023.

“The laser beam allegedly illuminated the side of the helicopter and shone through the helicopter’s windows,” Levy’s office stated in a news release. “In response, the pilot aborted the MGH landing and flew north for several miles, eventually landing at another Boston area hospital.”

The charge of aiming a laser pointer at an aircraft calls for a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

Gagnon was released from custody on conditions following an initial appearance in federal court in Boston.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

