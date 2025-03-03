FedEx driver rescued by boat after getting stuck during high tide on Cape Cod

WELLFLEET, Mass. — A FedEx driver had to be rescued by boat after their truck got stuck in the water during high tide on Cape Cod over the weekend.

Firefighters responding to Lieutenant Island Road in Wellfleet just after 11:30 a.m. on Saturday spotted a submerged FedEx delivery truck with the driver inside, according to the Wellfleet Fire Department.

Two firefighters then entered the water with a rescue boat and safely transported the uninjured driver to shore, fire officials said.

Fire officials urged residents and drivers to exercise caution on Lieutenant Island Road, especially during high tides.

“Rising tides can create hazardous conditions and pose significant risks to motorists,” the department warned in a Facebook post.

FedEx told the Boston Globe that all packages on the truck were “carefully examined” and undamaged packages were delivered.

