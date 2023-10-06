Federal probe underway into Massachusetts’ special education system

BOSTON — The federal government has launched an investigation into Massachusetts’ special education system.

The probe is questioning if Massachusetts adequately supports students with disabilities and whether DESE provides proper oversight.

It comes after on-going claims from parents, teachers and advocates that the state has been failing to property investigate complaints about inadequate education for students with disabilities.

Locals school districts are responsible for providing special education services, and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is responsible for overseeing compliance.

“The mechanisms that they have in place to ensure school districts are complying with these laws are useless,” said Ellen Chambers, founder of SPEDWatch. “The end result is children failing, children suffering, families in turmoil.”

Chambers has been working for the last 18 years to bring attention to problems in the state’s special education system.

She said she has yet to see the state monitoring and enforcing special education compliance across districts.

“The laws are fine. They’re just of no use because they’re not enforced,” she added. “I would like to see an independent audit of the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education system.”

DESE now has until the end of November to hand over specific data, documentation, and records related to its special education oversight procedures.

Boston 25 News received the following statement from DESE Deputy Commissioner Russell Johnston:

“DESE believes the services and support schools and districts provide to students with disabilities is critical to the students’ success in school and beyond. DESE works closely with schools and districts to provide high quality special education services to students with disabilities. DESE has received and reviewed the September 29, 2023 inquiry from the U.S. Department of Education. DESE will be providing a thorough and detailed response to the requests contained in the letter from the U.S. Department of Education.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

