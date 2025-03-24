FBI urges vigilance as criminals continue to target Tesla

DEDHAM, Mass. — The FBI is now urging the public to be on alert for suspicious activity in areas where the Tesla name is visible.

Since January of 2025, the agency said incidents targeting Tesla EVs have involved arson, gunfire, and vandalism. In addition, they’ve occurred in nine states including Massachusetts.

In early March, fire damaged several Tesla car chargers in Littleton, in which the State Fire Marshal’s office believes were intentionally set.

“I have a hard time believing people take it so radically,” said Mike, who didn’t want Boston 25 News using his last name, has been a Tesla owner for the last six years.

While Mike hasn’t been on the receiving end of negative comments or actions, he’s more aware of the public’s hostility toward Tesla as Founder Elon Musk’s has become increasingly involved in U.S. and international politics.

“Don’t judge me on the car I’m driving. If you want to know my issues, or my positions, ask me. I think what’s missing is dialogue,” Mike explained.

What isn’t missing is people channeling their anger toward Tesla, and then sharing it on social media.

“I think what we have here is social media is feeding it. People want to get in on whatever this phenomenon is where they engage in willful destruction of property,” said Dan Linskey, Former Superintendent-in-Chief of the Boston Police Department, and Boston 25 News Security Analyst.

With nearly 30 years of law enforcement experience, Linskey said this type of behavior can only last for so long.

“I think what will happen is that people will get prosecuted, and be held accountable, and that will stem the tide pretty quickly,” explained Linskey.

Boston 25 News reached out to multiple local police departments to learn how they’re responding to increased aggression toward the Tesla brand.

The Natick Police Department said they haven’t responded to any incidents, but they have been frequently patrolling areas where Teslas can be found including car charging stations.

In addition, officers proactively obtain information daily on Tesla-related incidents happening regionally and nationally.

If there is an emergency contact local law enforcement or 911 immediately.

To report a threat, contact your local FBI field office, 1-800-CALL-FBI, or visit tips.fbi.gov.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group