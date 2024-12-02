FBI offers $15K reward amid search for missing New England girl last seen in September

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Boston Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a $15,000 reward for information in the case of a missing New England girl who hasn’t been seen for more than two months.

Jodi Cohen, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston Division, and Maine State Police Colonel William Ross announced Monday that the public’s help is now needed in the search for 14-year-old Stefanie Damron, of New Sweden, Maine.

Damron was reported missing by her family on Sept. 24, 2024, and was last seen walking out of her house and into the woods on West Road in New Sweden.

“The FBI hopes this reward will incentivize anyone with information relating to Stefanie’s whereabouts to come forward. Any detail, no matter how small, could be helpful,” Cohen said.

Investigators said Damron was reportedly wearing blue jeans, a long-sleeved blue shirt, and black Harley Davidson hiking boots at the time of her disappearance.

Damron is described as a white female with green eyes and shoulder-length brown hair. She is about 5 feet tall, 130 pounds, and is homeschooled with limited access to social media.

She remains missing despite extensive investigative efforts, including a neighborhood canvas and video search, along with an expansive grid search utilizing canines by the Maine Warden Service and Maine State Police.

“Stefanie’s family desperately wants to know where she is, and we are fully committed to helping our law enforcement partners exhaust every investigative resource to find her and bring her home,” Cohen added.

#BREAKING: #FBI Boston is offering a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to the safe return of 14-year-old... Posted by FBI - Boston on Monday, December 2, 2024

Investigators have also conducted dozens of interviews and followed up on potential leads in Maine, across the country, and in Canada, according to Cohen.

“The Maine State Police remains steadfast in our investigation into Stefanie’s disappearance. Every lead, no matter how small is being thoroughly pursued to find her,” Maine State Police Colonel William Ross said in a statement. “We deeply appreciate the FBI’s support as we continue to urge anyone with information to come forward.”

Cohen said the FBI will continue to assist Maine State Police with on-the-ground investigative measures, technical, behavioral analysis, and analytical support.

The $15,000 reward will be offered to anyone with information leading to the safe return of Damron and/or the arrest and prosecution of anyone involved in her disappearance, Cohen and Ross said.

“Your tip could be the key to resolving this case and providing answers for Stefanie’s family,” Ross added.

Anyone with information should immediately call the Maine State Police Houlton Barracks at 1-800-824-2261 or 207-532-5400. The FBI can also be contacted at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

