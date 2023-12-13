FBI & DHS warn of ‘threats to public safety’ during holiday season amid Israel-Hamas conflict

BOSTON — The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security are warning people of heightened threats to public safety this holiday season and through winter associated with the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

“Sure, I think people need to be alert about possible threats,” said Griffin Byer from Boston.

According to Fox News, the FBI says it is “closely monitoring threats to public safety during the holiday season which may be amplified by the Israel-Hamas war.”

They went on to say, “We take all potential threats seriously and will work closely with our law enforcement partners to determine their credibility, share information, and take appropriate investigative action.”

The FBI says hate crimes have spiked nationwide since Hamas’ deadly assault Oct. 7 on Israel that set off the war.

“I hadn’t heard but hopefully it’s like previous times it’s good to be notified but hopefully we’ll be alright,” said Ben Weisburd from Boston.

During last week’s menorah lighting on Boston Common, there was a noticeable police presence. And at the city’s tree lighting celebration – a pro-Palestinaian demonstration happened, but it remained peaceful.

Tensions are high, and that has others hoping people will think before they would consider taking any actions.

“There’s a lot of hostility and this is a time when a lot of people need to open their hearts show empathy and understand that we’re all human,” said Byer.

As for taking precautions, people say it’s good to stay alert.

“Just be aware. There’s not a whole lot you can do. You can’t live in fear your whole life but just always be aware,” said Byer.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group