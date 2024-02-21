Local

Fate of accused killer Adam Montgomery in hands of jury as deliberations begin in his murder trial

The fate of Adam Montgomery, the New Hampshire father who allegedly killed his young daughter, Harmony, in a fit of rage, is now in the hands of the jury.

The defense and prosecution delivered their closing arguments Wednesday and the judge sent the jurors off to deliberate.

Closing arguments got underway Wednesday morning in the murder trial of Adam Montgomery, the New Hampshire father accused of killing his 5-year-old daughter, Harmony, in December 2019, after the defense rested its case without calling a single witness.

Adam Montgomery, 34, is charged with second-degree murder, assault, and witness tampering in connection with Harmony’s death. At the start of his trial, his legal team informed the court that he intended to plead guilty to charges of abuse of a corpse and falsifying evidence.

Adam Montgomery enters the courtroom for jury selection ahead of his murder trial at Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester, N.H, on Feb. 6, 2024. He is accused of killing his five-year-old daughter, Harmony.

A judge on Tuesday denied a motion from the defense requesting to dismiss the charges of second-degree murder and assault against Adam Montgomery.

Adam’s estranged wife, Kayla Montgomery, broke down crying on the stand and shared gruesome testimony as the prosecution’s star witness.

Kayla Montgomery, 33, told the court that her husband violently punched Harmony when he flew into a rage on Dec. 7, 2019, shortly before they noticed her lifeless body.

Adam Montgomery later folded the girl’s body into a duffel bag, and he spent the next few weeks moving Harmony’s decaying body by hiding it in a restaurant freezer, in the ceiling of a shelter, in an apartment refrigerator, Kayla Montgomery said. In their apartment, she testified, Adam spent hours dismembering the child’s body so it could fit in a small bag.

“It was evil,” Kayla Montgomery said in describing Adam Montgomery’s “crazy eyes” look and demeanor towards his young daughter on the day Harmony died.

Kayla Montgomery

Days after the girl’s death, in perhaps the most gruesome account of her testimony, Kayla Montgomery admitted to assisting Adam Montgomery as he cut the clothes off of Harmony’s decaying corpse and showered hot water on the girl’s corpse, in an attempt to speed decomposition by using lime.

Kayla Montgomery has a plea deal with the state and has previously identified her estranged husband as Harmony’s killer.

Rebecca Maines, who is in prison for a parole violation, testified that Adam Montgomery testified Tuesday that Adam Montgomery hated the Harmony “right to his core” because she reminded him of her mother.

Authorities believe Montgomery killed the girl on Dec. 7, 2019, but she wasn’t reported missing until nearly two years later. Harmony’s body has not been found.

Harmony Montgomery

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

