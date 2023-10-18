Fatal crashes involving teen drivers in Mass. jumps to highest level since 2008, AAA says

BOSTON — The number of crashes involving teenage drivers in Massachusetts has jumped to the highest level in more than a decade, a new analysis showed.

Forty-nine drivers between the ages of 16 and 19 were killed in crashes on Bay State roads and highways in 2022, marking the first time that number had eclipsed 40 since 2008 when 56 teens lost their lives in auto wrecks, according to AAA Northeast.

To mark “National Teen Driver Safety Week,” AAA said in analyzed teen driving crash data from the state’s IMPACT crash portal, which showed that there were 16,709 drivers between the ages of 16 and 19 involved in crashes in Massachusetts last in 2022 - equivalent to one teen-involved crash every 32 minutes.

AAA found that the top five contributing circumstances to those crashes were:

Driver inattention or distraction (2,590 crashes)

Failure to yield right-of-way (1,651 crashes)

Following too closely (1,457 crashes)

Speeding (932 crashes)

Failure to keep in proper lane / running off the road (617 crashes)

“Teen driver crashes affect everybody on the road,” AAA Northeast Senior Spokesperson Mark Schieldrop said. “Parents and caregivers play a critical role in making sure young drivers learn in a safe environment.”

AAA also offered the following tips for parents when talking to their teens about driving:

Wear your seatbelt: teens model parents’ behaviors, and wearing a seatbelt is the best protection you can give yourself in the event of a crash. Unfortunately, more than half of teen drivers or passengers who were killed in crashes in Massachusetts last year weren’t wearing their seatbelt.

Set limits on other passengers: research shows the risk of a fatal crash dramatically increases when teen passengers accompany a teen driver, but having a parent or guardian in the car decreases the risk of a fatal crash.

Sign a Parent-Teen Driving Agreement: aim to lay ground rules for your teen driver that exceed the Junior Operator restrictions.

