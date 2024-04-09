Fashionable feline: Kitten found wearing ‘strawberry dress’ near Everett school

EVERETT, Mass. — A local kitten found wearing a dress is taking the fashion world by storm.

Animal control officials in Everett are looking for the owner of a kitten wearing a “strawberry dress” that was found curled up near a local school.

“This older kitten was found curled up in a driveway near the Parlin School, wearing a white dress on with strawberries on it,” Everett Animal Control said in a Facebook post on Monday night.

Kitten found wearing dress near Everett school (Everett Animal Control)

Commenters underneath the department’s Facebook post remarked about the gray-and-white kitty’s fashion taste.

“Look at (that) angel in couture!!!” Vincent Esposito wrote.

“She’s so cute with this heart on her nose,” another commenter, Adriana Santa Rosa, wrote.

“Omg someone find this (baby’s) family! Sweet strawberry angel,” wrote Rachael Rezendes.

Anyone with information about the kitten’s owner is urged to call Everett Police at 617-387-1212, or send an e-mail to Animal Control Officer Stacia Gorgone at stacia.gorgone@cityofeverett.org.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

