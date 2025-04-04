Fans optimistic as baseball returns to Fenway Park

BOSTON — The Fenway Park Home Opener in Boston it’s the first Official day of Spring, you can set your calendar by it

The first glimpse of Fenway’s grass, or the bite of a Fenway Frank tells you the Red Sox are back, there are better days ahead.

“We’ve waited all winter for this. It’s a long, cold winter,r and we’re so excited to be back,” said Amy Cloutier of Billerica.

“I said last night, Happy Christmas Eve, because this is our Christmas Eve, this is Christmas for us,” Lori Becerra of Westboro told me.

The 2025 edition of the Boston Red Sox, with a number of key off-season acquisitions, carries into the Home Opener the weight of expectation for a Red Sox Nation, hungry to see a competitive team.

“What kind of season is this going to be?” I asked Rob Bordon of Salem.

“Oh, I think it’s going to be a great season,” Borden said.

“They got the people that they needed. They got a couple pitchers.”

“I want the team to mesh,” Jody Gonyer of Manchester, NH told me. “I want that love we had in 2004, that won that championship. I need them to show me they are a team, they love each other, they’re brothers, like we were in 2004. I need that this year. I need it.”

