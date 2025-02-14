Fans in Montreal boo US anthem prior to Americans’ 4 Nations Face-Off game vs. Finland

MONTREAL (AP) — Fans in Montreal booed the U.S. national anthem prior to the Americans’ first game of the 4 Nations Face-Off against Finland on Thursday night, and Stanley Cup-winning forward Matthew Tkachuk had a simple reaction.

“I didn’t like it, and that’s all I got,” Tkachuk said after the U.S. beat Finland 6-1. Tkachuk and brother Brady each had two goals.

The negative reaction to “The Star-Spangled Banner” came even after the public address announcer at Bell Centre made an announcement asking the crowd to show respect for the anthems and the players from either country.

“Our goal is to make sure that we create an environment and that hockey represents an opportunity to bring people together, and I think people understand that,” Commissioner Gary Bettman said Wednesday at a news conference prior to the start of the tournament. “In this building, initially there was some booing a couple of games ago and the club made an announcement asking people to stop and show respect for two great countries, and it stopped. And that’s what we expect.”

U.S. center J.T. Miller put a positive spin on the song getting booed.

“I think we like it, not politically, but maybe just at a sense of, we know where we’re at in Canada and I think that fires us up more than anything,” Miller said. “So, it’s great.”

There was no such reaction for Finland’s national anthem that followed. Fans across Canada have booed the U.S. anthem at NHL and NBA games after President Donald Trump threatened tariffs against the country, prompting backlash from a close neighbor and longtime ally.

“It’s unfortunate, obviously, and we wish it wasn’t the case, but from time to time things happen, and people have strong feelings about it,” Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said Wednesday. “Obviously, we’re aware of what’s been happening here. I think the negativity has probably lessened over the last week. Hopefully it continues to lessen and that relations will be normal. But it’s something obviously we’re aware of.”

U.S. captain Auston Matthews was booed during a pregame ceremony before Canada vs. Sweden on Wednesday and then again when he was shown on video screens during warmups. Matthews said after his team’s morning skate that he expected that reaction.

“They might just be booing us because we’re the U.S. team here, like Auston’s getting booed a ton and whatnot,” defenseman Zach Werenski said. “Obviously, I’m a proud American and I love playing for the USA and being an American. I don’t want to get into the political side of it, but it is what it is. I like to just view it as they want us to lose because we’re the U.S. team.”

Coach Mike Sullivan said his players are proud Americans but did not credit the anthem booing as any sort of motivation that contributed to the result.

“The anthem, I’m not sure there’s influence there,” Sullivan said. “That’s really not something that we can control. We just want to play hockey. We want to compete. We want to represent our nation in the right way.”

The next U.S. game at the tournament is Saturday night against Canada before play shifts to Boston next week.

