Fan Fest Gets Runners, Non-runners Ready for 129th Boston Marathon

BOSTON — People flocked to City Hall Plaza Friday for the start of Fan Fest ahead of the 129th Boston Marathon.

The three-day, free celebration, which is hosted by the Boston Athletic Association, offered runners and non-runners alike an opportunity to get in on the marathon excitement through live music, games, food, and plenty of selfie-worthy opportunities.

Many Fan Fest goers told Boston 25 News that they showed up to support the people who dedicate so much time and effort to training for the iconic event.

Some 32,000 people will be running in this year’s marathon, including Bruce Lee and Natalie Baeten. Lee has completed the Boston Marathon five times, and Baeten has three under her belt.

“I just never grow tired of the vibe and everything… the course, it’s just iconic,” explained Lee when asked about what keeps him coming back year after year.

Baeten described what it’s like to run this race: “This is the ultimate victory lap. This is what every runner dreams of,” said Baeten. “I just hope everybody who is running on Monday has the ultimate just sense of accomplishment.”

Fan Fest runs through Sunday, and it’s open to everyone.

