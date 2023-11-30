Fan Fest announced for Army- Navy game at Gillette Stadium

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — If you missed out on scoring a ticket to the highly-anticipated Army - Navy game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, there’s still a chance to take part in some of the excitement.

“For the first time ever, the official Army-Navy Game Fan Fest will be free and open to the public on the Thursday and Friday leading up to the game,” according to a statement from Gillette Stadium and Patriot Place.

“Fans will get an up-close look and chance to take photos with U.S. Army tanks and U.S. Navy assets, as well as enjoy giveaways and activations by Army-Navy Game sponsors,” according to the statement.

The first day of the fan fest coincides with the Patriots Thursday night game on December 7th, when the Pats take on the Steelers in Pittsburgh.

The Fan Fest will be open on that Thursday from 5 p.m. until the conclusion of the Patriots game. Fans visiting on Thursday will be also able to watch the Patriots v. Steelers game live on a large videoboard inside the Fan Fest.

The Fan Fest will also be open to the public on Friday, December 8th from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m.

On Saturday, December 9th the Fan Fest will be open only to people with tickets to the game that day. The hours on Saturday will be 11 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The fan fest will be located in Enel Plaza, near the Patriots ProShop.

Fans interested in visiting the Fan Fest on Thursday or Friday are encouraged to park in Lots 3, 4 and 5 on the east side of Gillette Stadium.

The 2023 Army-Navy marks the first time in its 124-year history that it will be played in New England,

