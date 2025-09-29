Family says 10-year-old son kicked off football team with no explanation, taking legal action

STERLING, Mass. — Michelle Gauvin says September 2 was the last time her 10-year-old son Micah was able to practice for the Wachusett Youth Football and Cheer. Gauvin says he was kicked off the team with no explanation and that her questions have gone unanswered.

Gauvin says her son has played with the team for three years, this year would’ve marked year four, but she says an unexpected call from the non-profit back on Sept. 3 notified her that Micah could not go to practice due to several complaints, but Gauvin tells Boston 25 she thinks there is another reason.

“It’s not really one complaint about my son, the problem is that he’s autistic. They haven’t won any games and they’re trying to in other words trim the weak links off the team,” Gauvin tells Boston 25 News.

Peter Farrell is now representing the Gauvin family and initially filed a complaint with the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination. The MCAD complaint that on Sept. 3 the non-profit made remarks that implied Micah was not suitable to play football based on his disability. The complaint alleges remarks were made like “he doesn’t seem like he wants to be here” and “what if he has a breakdown on the field.”

Gauvin’s says her other kids, Liam and Kod,i were also kicked off the team days later.

The non-profit made an official statement on Facebook that says WYFC would never ask any child to leave their program based on a diagnosis or any condition. The statement also says the decision to ask this family to leave was not related to their child or children. They said it was due to the parents’ actions which violated their code of conduct.

Gauvin says she is aware of the non-profit’s response. Farrell says this is an attempt to rewrite the facts and that they were never made aware of any violation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group