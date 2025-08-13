WORCESTER — Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man who was reported missing from Worcester was last seen on August 9.

Kenney Walker is described as being between 5′7″ and 5′8″, weighing 175 to 180 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and wearing glasses. He also has a distinctive ‘K’ mark on his right arm.

Family of missing Worcester man seeking public’s help with finding him (Family of Kenneth Walker)

The brother of the missing man told Boston 25 News that his brother has been missing for eight days and was last seen being discharged from St. Vincent’s Hospital.

He also expressed concerns about his brother’s well-being, noting that he is schizophrenic and could potentially be a danger to himself or others.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact Worcester Police at 508-799-8606 or call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group