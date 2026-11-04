Family of Malden’s Sheila Levesque concerned they may never see justice for their murdered mother

Nearly 40 years after Sheila Levesque was fatally stabbed in her Malden apartment, her daughter is concerned there might never be justice in the case.

“I was there. There was evidence. Why has this case gone 38 years unsolved?” Ronnell Levesque, Sheila Levesque’s daughter said.

Thirty-eight years ago, Ronnelle’s mother, Sheila Levesque, was fatally stabbed in the bedroom of her Malden home while five of her children slept nearby.

“I still to this day, how did we not hear? How did we sleep through that?” Ronnell said.

It’s a question that still haunts Ronell and her family.

Since the night of March 12, 1988, the Levesque family has been pushing for answers.

Ronell is concerned that mistakes made early in the case still dog the investigation.

She tells me she recently read letters that her grandmother wrote to investigators in the 1990s that were never answered.

She said the crime scene was not properly secured; in fact, she says, her family cleaned up the crime scene.

“We’re talking about 12 hours of people being in the home. What evidence really stands?” Levesque told me.

And Ronell says there is evidence missing, including her mother’s answering machine.

“Where is this answering machine? It literally holds the only thing left of my mother, which is her voice. How do you lose something so valuable? How do we know there isn’t evidence on that tape?” she said.

Despite it all, Ronell Levesque is not giving up

“I found her,” Ronnell said. “I felt I needed to be her voice for these last 38 years.”

Ronnell Levesque recently met with the DA’s office, where she expressed her concerns.

Ronnell said there are new investigators on the case.

She is hopeful they will make a difference.

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